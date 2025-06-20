Nucor Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

6 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Nucor (NYSE:NUE) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Nucor, presenting an average target of $151.67, a high estimate of $169.00, and a low estimate of $140.00. This current average represents a 0.43% decrease from the previous average price target of $152.33.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Nucor among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Carlos De Alba Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $149.00 $134.00 Katja Jancic BMO Capital Raises Outperform $145.00 $140.00 Curt Woodworth UBS Lowers Buy $147.00 $153.00 Bill Peterson JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $140.00 $156.00 Mike Harris Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $169.00 $175.00 Curt Woodworth UBS Raises Buy $160.00 $156.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Nucor. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Nucor compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Nucor's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Nucor's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Nucor's Background

Nucor Corp manufactures steel and steel products. The company's reportable segments are steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. A majority of its revenue is derived from the steel mills segment, which is engaged in producing sheet steel (hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized), plate steel, structural steel (wide-flange beams, beam blanks, H-piling, and sheet piling), and bar steel products. Nucor manufactures steel principally from scrap steel and scrap steel substitutes using electric arc furnaces (EAFs) along with continuous casting and automated rolling mills. The steel mills segment sells its products mainly to steel service centers, fabricators, and manufacturers located in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Financial Milestones: Nucor's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Nucor's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -3.77%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: Nucor's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.99%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Nucor's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.77% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Nucor's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.45%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Nucor's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.39.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

