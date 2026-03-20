Nucor Sees Stronger Q1 Earnings on Steel Mills Unit Gains

Nucor Corporation NUE has released its earnings guidance for the first quarter of 2026, indicating higher profitability supported by improved performance across its core operating segments, especially the steel mills. The company projects earnings per share in the range of $2.70 to $2.80, higher than the fourth-quarter 2025 net earnings of $1.64 and adjusted earnings of $1.73. This guidance is driven by stronger steel demand and better pricing conditions. NUE logged earnings of 67 cents and adjusted earnings of 77 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Earnings in the steel mills segment are expected to increase sequentially on higher average selling prices and volumes. The steel products segment is also likely to see improved performance due to stronger volumes and stable prices. The raw materials segment is expected to deliver modestly higher earnings.

Nucor repurchased around 0.7 million shares during the first quarter at an average price of $175.19 per share and has returned roughly $250 million to shareholders year to date through a combination of share repurchases and dividend payments. This signals its continued commitment to shareholder value.

The company plans to release first-quarter 2026 earnings on April 27, 2026, after market close.

Shares of NUE have risen 32.8% over the past year compared with the industry’s 33.6% growth.

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NUE Zacks Rank & Key Picks

NUE carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are BHP Group Limited BHP, Balchem Corporation BCPC and Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS.

At present, BHP, BCPC and CRS carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BHP’s current-year earnings is pegged at $4.93 per share, indicating a rise of 35.44% year over year. Shares of BHP have gained 37% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCPC’s current fiscal-year earnings is pinned at $5.47 per share, indicating a 6.21% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters while missing twice.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRS’ current-year earnings is pegged at $10.28 per share, implying a 37.43% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 9.23%.

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