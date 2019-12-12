Nucor Sees Lower Q4 Profit; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Nucor Corp. (NUE) expects fourth quarter earnings to be in the range of $0.25 to $0.30 per share. This range is a a decrease relative to fourth quarter of 2018 earnings of $2.07 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.68 per share for the fourth quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

In Thursday pre-market trade, NUE is trading at $56.55, down $1.57 or 2.70 percent.

The company expects the performance of the steel mills segment in the fourth quarter to decrease compared to the third quarter of 2019 as lower steel prices at the end of the third quarter have impacted our fourth quarter results.

The company expects that the performance of steel mills segment will improve as it heads into 2020, reflecting the impact of the price increases and normal seasonality.

The company anticipates the profitability of the steel products segment in the fourth quarter of 2019 to be the best fourth quarter in that segment's history and significantly higher than the fourth quarter of 2018.

