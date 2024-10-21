Nucor reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.49, consensus $1.47

Reports Q3 revenue $7.44B, consensus $7.28B. “Thank you to our Nucor (NUE) teammates for continuing to set new records for safety performance while generating over $1.30 billion of cash from operations for the quarter,” said Leon Topalian, Nucor’s Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Nucor’s market leadership, product diversity, and strong balance sheet enable us to provide meaningful returns to shareholders and execute our growth strategy even in the face of market uncertainty.”

