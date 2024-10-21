News & Insights

Stocks

Nucor reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.49, consensus $1.47

October 21, 2024 — 04:36 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Reports Q3 revenue $7.44B, consensus $7.28B. “Thank you to our Nucor (NUE) teammates for continuing to set new records for safety performance while generating over $1.30 billion of cash from operations for the quarter,” said Leon Topalian, Nucor’s Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Nucor’s market leadership, product diversity, and strong balance sheet enable us to provide meaningful returns to shareholders and execute our growth strategy even in the face of market uncertainty.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on NUE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NUE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.