NUE

Nucor Promotes John Sullivan To Succeed Steve Laxton As CFO; Laxton Promoted To President And COO

February 20, 2026 — 08:50 am EST

(RTTNews) - Nucor Corp. (NUE) announced Friday that John Sullivan, Vice President, Treasurer and General Manager of Investor Relations, will be promoted to Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Executive Vice President effective March 1, 2026.

Sullivan will succeed Steve Laxton, who was promoted to President and Chief Operating Officer effective January 1, 2026.

Sullivan, 52, began his career with Nucor in 2022 as General Manager of Investor Relations and was promoted to his current role in 2025. He previously worked for Duke Energy for 13 years, holding positions of increasing responsibility across treasury, corporate development and investor relations.

Prior to joining Duke Energy, he spent nine years in corporate and investment banking at Bank of America.

In Friday's pre-market trading, NUE is trading on the NYSE at $180.03, down $0.06 or 0.03 percent.

