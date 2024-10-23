Nucor price target lowered to $166 from $170 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered the firm’s price target on Nucor (NUE) to $166 from $170 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm is updating estimates following Q3 earnings to include the company Q4 guidance and commentary.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on NUE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.