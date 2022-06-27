Nucor (NUE) Wraps Up Buyout of C.H.I. from KKR for $3 Billion

Nucor Corporation NUE completed its purchase of C.H.I. Overhead Doors (“C.H.I.”) from KKR & Co. Inc. (“KKR”) for $3 billion. C.H.I. is a leading producer of overhead doors for residential and commercial markets in the United States and Canada.

C.H.I. produces overhead door products for residential and commercial applications and rolling steel and rubber doors for commercial and industrial customers. The entity can maintain minimal inventory levels and realize industry-leading fulfilment times while providing direct delivery to customers leveraging a highly diversified national customer network of professional garage door dealers.

Nucor stated that C.H.I. built a tremendous business with strong growth prospects that is a natural fit with its capabilities. The acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings in the first year of ownership.

Shares of Nucor have gained 16.7% in the past year against a 17.9% decline of the industry.



Nucor recently announced guidance for the second quarter of 2022. The steel giant projects second-quarter earnings to be between $8.75 and $8.85 per share.

The company is seeing strong end-use market demand for steel and steel products and is confident that 2022 will be another year of robust earnings and cash flow for Nucor. The second quarter earnings are expected to be driven by higher profitability in the steel products segment, which continues to benefit from strong demand in nonresidential construction markets.

