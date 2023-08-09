Nucor (NUE) to Supply Sustainable Steel for Kentucky Project

Nucor Corporation NUE recently announced that it has entered into a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for 250 megawatts of renewable energy from Sebree Solar, LLC, a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources, LLC. This partnership aims to support a cutting-edge solar project in Henderson County, KY, known as Sebree Solar, with a potential capacity of up to 400 megawatts of American-produced energy. The project's initial phase, Sebree Solar I, is scheduled to commence construction in fall 2023.

The steel for Sebree Solar I will be supplied by Nucor Steel Gallatin in Ghent, KY. Moreover, this Kentucky-produced steel will play a pivotal role in yet another solar venture, Green River Solar, operated by a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources. This separate project is projected to generate up to 200 megawatts of electricity. The steel will be utilized in constructing the solar panel racking systems for both projects.

Highlighting the broader vision, Nucor underscored the dual impact of sustainable steel production in the ongoing energy transition and the company's commitment to reducing its climate footprint.

Anticipated to be operational in December 2025, Sebree Solar I promises substantial benefits to Henderson County. Over its three-decade operational span, the project is projected to contribute around $20 million in additional tax revenues, facilitating crucial investments in local infrastructure and public services.

Nucor's collaboration with NextEra Energy Resources is a manifestation of its holistic sustainability strategy, which also complements a prior wind-powered PPA. Collectively, these agreements reflect Nucor’s commitment to source 350 megawatts of carbon-free electricity, sufficient to power an estimated 100,000 U.S. households annually.

For the third quarter of 2023, the company sees a sequential decrease in earnings. This projected decline is primarily due to reduced profitability from the steel mills segment, with the most significant impact at the sheet mills.

Additionally, the steel products segment is also expected to experience a moderation in earnings during the third quarter of 2023 on a sequential basis.

Moreover, the raw materials segment is projected to witness a decrease in earnings for the third quarter of 2023 in comparison to the second quarter. This can be attributed to margin compression at the company's DRI facilities and scrap processing operations.

