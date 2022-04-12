Nucor (NUE) to Construct Rebar Micro Mill in North Carolina

Nucor Corporation NUE recently announced that it would construct a new rebar micro mill in Lexington, NC, situated in Davidson County. This will be the steel giant's third rebar micro mill, following current Nucor micro mills in Missouri and Florida.

The cost for the Nucor Steel Lexington mill is projected to be roughly $350 million. The mill would have an annual capacity of 430,000 tons. The mill is expected to employ around 200 full-time teammates once operational and create an additional 500 temporary jobs during the construction phase, which will likely take two years pending permit and regulatory approvals.

Nucor is one of the most sustainable steel producers globally, as it manufactures steel by recycling scrap metal into new steel products. Nucor steel bar products contain 97% recycled content. Rebar is used mainly in concrete reinforcement to construct roads, buildings, bridges and other structures.

Shares of Nucor have surged 95.2% in the past year compared with a 20.7% rise of the industry.



Last month, the company announced the outlook for first-quarter 2022. It anticipates new record first-quarter earnings in the range of $7.20-$7.30 per share. Earnings in the fourth quarter were $7.97 and the same in the prior-year quarter amounted to $3.10.

First-quarter earnings in the steel mill segment are likely to decline mainly due to the lower profitability of the sheet mills. The average realized selling prices in sheet have weakened even though end-market demand remains strong. The downside reflects higher import volumes and modest destocking.

The company expects 2022 to be a strong year driven by continued solid demand across most end markets and strength in its business model. The company is also taking price hike actions across the steel mills segment and expects profitability to improve.

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Nucor currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are The Mosaic Company MOS, AdvanSix Inc. ASIX and Allegheny Technologies Incorporated ATI.

Mosaic has a projected earnings growth rate of 131.2% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MOS' current-year earnings has been revised 32.7% upward in the past 60 days.

Mosaic’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters while missing once. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 3.7%, on average. MOS has rallied around 129.2% in a year and currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

AdvanSix has a projected earnings growth rate of 64.8% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASIX’s current-year earnings has been revised 58% upward in the past 60 days.

AdvanSix’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, the average being 23.6%. ASIX has surged 72.6% in a year. The company sports a Zacks Rank #1.

Allegheny, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, has an expected earnings growth rate of 684.6% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATI's earnings for the current year has been revised 20% upward in the past 60 days.

Allegheny’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 127.2%. ATI has rallied around 26% over a year.

