Nucor (NUE) to Buy Summit Utility Structures and Sovereign Steel

Nucor Corporation NUE inked an agreement to acquire Summit Utility Structures LLC and a related company, Sovereign Steel Manufacturing LLC. These are manufacturers of metal poles and other steel structures for utility infrastructure and highway signage.

These companies will be part of a new business unit, Nucor Towers & Structures, serving the utility, transportation and telecommunication sectors. The acquired companies are preferably suited to serve the markets in the Northeast part of the United States. Still the company plans to set up a countrywide footprint capable of servicing all customers throughout North America.

The market for utility infrastructure has been stable and projected to enter a phase of fast growth owing to the substitution of aging infrastructure, growth and migration of population, a focus on increasing electric grid reliability and higher penetration of renewable energy and energy storage.

The shift to 5G and the higher wireless data consumption support strong market trends for telecommunication towers. The highway signage market is also continuing to witness strength and is anticipated to gain as departments of transportation begin to apply the recently-signed federal infrastructure bill.

In its last earnings call, the company stated that demand remains strong for steel and steel products in its end-use markets and expects 2022 will be another year of strong earnings and cash flow.

Nucor envisions second-quarter 2022 as the most profitable quarter in its history, surpassing the earlier record set in the fourth quarter of 2021. Earnings are projected to be driven by higher profitability in the steel products segment on the back of strong demand in non-residential construction markets.

The company also expects earnings in the steel mills segment to strengthen in the second quarter due to higher profitability at its sheet and plate mills. The raw materials segment is also forecast to deliver higher profits, driven by relatively higher selling prices for raw materials.

Nucor currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

