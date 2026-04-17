Nucor (NUE) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Nucor (NUE) closed the most recent trading day at $195.87, moving +2.1% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.2%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.79%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.52%.

Coming into today, shares of the steel company had gained 18.46% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 5.12%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.15%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Nucor in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on April 27, 2026. On that day, Nucor is projected to report earnings of $2.79 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 262.34%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.66 billion, up 10.57% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $12.18 per share and revenue of $35.21 billion. These totals would mark changes of +57.98% and +8.36%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nucor. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.93% higher. Nucor is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Nucor has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.76 right now. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 13.95 for its industry.

Meanwhile, NUE's PEG ratio is currently 0.68. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Steel - Producers industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.53.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, finds itself in the bottom 15% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.