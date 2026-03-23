Nucor (NUE) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Nucor (NUE) ended the recent trading session at $160.62, demonstrating a +1.29% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.15%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.38%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.38%.

Coming into today, shares of the steel company had lost 11.91% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 16.03%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.69%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Nucor in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on April 27, 2026. In that report, analysts expect Nucor to post earnings of $2.84 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 268.83%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $8.69 billion, indicating a 11.04% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $11.84 per share and a revenue of $35.15 billion, signifying shifts of +53.57% and +8.17%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Nucor. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.9% higher. Currently, Nucor is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Nucor currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.39. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 12.28.

We can additionally observe that NUE currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.57. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Steel - Producers industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.45.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 215, finds itself in the bottom 13% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.