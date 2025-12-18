Nucor (NUE) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

In the latest close session, Nucor (NUE) was down 1.78% at $157.83. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.79%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.38%.

Shares of the steel company have appreciated by 8.15% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Basic Materials sector's gain of 8.18%, and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 0.87%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Nucor in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on January 26, 2026. In that report, analysts expect Nucor to post earnings of $2.07 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 69.67%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.79 billion, up 10.07% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $8.11 per share and a revenue of $32.6 billion, demonstrating changes of -8.88% and +6.06%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Nucor. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.84% higher within the past month. Nucor is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

With respect to valuation, Nucor is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.82. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.88, so one might conclude that Nucor is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that NUE currently has a PEG ratio of 1.24. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Steel - Producers industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.77.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, finds itself in the bottom 41% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NUE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

