Nucor (NUE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

In the latest trading session, Nucor (NUE) closed at $134.30, marking a -5.95% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.48%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.27%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.94%.

Coming into today, shares of the steel company had lost 0.47% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 4.93%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.46%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Nucor in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on October 27, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.56, signifying a 71.81% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.32 billion, up 11.71% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $8.11 per share and a revenue of $32.34 billion, indicating changes of -8.88% and +5.22%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Nucor. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.75% lower. Nucor is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Nucor has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.61 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.9, which means Nucor is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that NUE has a PEG ratio of 0.95 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Steel - Producers industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.79 as of yesterday's close.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

