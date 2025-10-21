Nucor (NUE) Stock Moves 2.86%: What You Should Know

Nucor (NUE) closed at $140.52 in the latest trading session, marking a +2.86% move from the prior day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.47%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.16%.

Shares of the steel company have appreciated by 1.43% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Basic Materials sector's gain of 0.24%, and the S&P 500's gain of 1.16%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Nucor in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on October 27, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.16, reflecting a 44.97% increase from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.16 billion, up 9.65% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.57 per share and a revenue of $32.19 billion, representing changes of -14.94% and +4.74%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nucor should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 2.42% decrease. Nucor is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

In terms of valuation, Nucor is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.04. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 13.2.

We can also see that NUE currently has a PEG ratio of 0.97. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Steel - Producers industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.97.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, positioning it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.