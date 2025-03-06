Nucor (NUE) Stock Moves -0.38%: What You Should Know

Nucor (NUE) closed at $131.99 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.38% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.78%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.99%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 2.61%.

The steel company's shares have seen a decrease of 0.55% over the last month, not keeping up with the Basic Materials sector's loss of 0.13% and outstripping the S&P 500's loss of 3.48%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Nucor in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.15, marking a 66.76% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $7.23 billion, showing a 11.1% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

NUE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.64 per share and revenue of $30.31 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -14.16% and -1.39%, respectively.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Nucor. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 2.99% downward. Nucor presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at valuation, Nucor is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.34. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 13.17 for its industry.

It's also important to note that NUE currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.91. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Steel - Producers industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.13 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 225, this industry ranks in the bottom 11% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Nucor Corporation (NUE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

