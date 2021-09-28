Nucor (NUE) Stock Moves -0.96%: What You Should Know

Nucor (NUE) closed the most recent trading day at $102.92, moving -0.96% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.04% loss on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the steel company had lost 14.14% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 6.35% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.36% in that time.

NUE will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect NUE to post earnings of $6.87 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 990.48%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $10.07 billion, up 104.27% from the year-ago period.

NUE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $21.19 per share and revenue of $35.51 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +534.43% and +76.33%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for NUE. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.6% higher. NUE currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, NUE is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.9. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 4.18, which means NUE is trading at a premium to the group.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 28, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.