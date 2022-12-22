Nucor (NUE) Stock Moves -0.39%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Nucor (NUE) closed at $136.91, marking a -0.39% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.45%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.88%.

Coming into today, shares of the steel company had lost 8.2% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 12.86%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.68%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Nucor as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.14, down 48.06% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.95 billion, down 23.33% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $28.05 per share and revenue of $40.74 billion, which would represent changes of +21.11% and +11.65%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nucor. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.37% lower. Nucor is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Nucor's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.9. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 3.84, which means Nucor is trading at a premium to the group.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Nucor Corporation (NUE)

