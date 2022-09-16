Nucor (NUE) Stock Moves -0.16%: What You Should Know

Nucor (NUE) closed the most recent trading day at $117.08, moving -0.16% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.72%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.45%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.27%.

Coming into today, shares of the steel company had lost 17.73% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 6.49%, while the S&P 500 lost 9.06%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Nucor as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $7.97, up 9.48% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $10.61 billion, up 2.86% from the year-ago period.

NUE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $31.01 per share and revenue of $42.15 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +33.89% and +15.53%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Nucor. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.38% lower. Nucor is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Nucor is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 3.78. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 2.72.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NUE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



Nucor Corporation (NUE): Free Stock Analysis Report



