Nucor (NUE) Stock Moves -0.1%: What You Should Know

Nucor (NUE) closed the most recent trading day at $150.76, moving -0.1% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.27%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.4%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the steel company had gained 12.99% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 5.7%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.36%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Nucor as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Nucor is projected to report earnings of $7.39 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 138.39%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $9.99 billion, up 42.32% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $20.32 per share and revenue of $37.91 billion. These totals would mark changes of -12.26% and +3.92%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Nucor. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.28% higher within the past month. Nucor is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Nucor currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.43. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 3.94, so we one might conclude that Nucor is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 24, putting it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Special Report: The Top 5 IPOs for Your Portfolio

Today, you have a chance to get in on the ground floor of one of the best investment opportunities of the year. As the world continues to benefit from an ever-evolving internet, a handful of innovative tech companies are on the brink of reaping immense rewards - and you can put yourself in a position to cash in. One is set to disrupt the online communication industry. Brilliantly designed for creating online communities, this stock is poised to explode when made public. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.