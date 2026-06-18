Nucor (NUE) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Nucor (NUE) closed at $243.83 in the latest trading session, marking a -3.47% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.09%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.91%.

The steel company's stock has climbed by 11.93% in the past month, exceeding the Basic Materials sector's gain of 1.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.29%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Nucor in its upcoming release. On that day, Nucor is projected to report earnings of $4.44 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 70.77%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $9.79 billion, indicating a 15.82% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $15.71 per share and a revenue of $37.4 billion, representing changes of +103.76% and +15.09%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Nucor. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 7.7% higher. Nucor presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at valuation, Nucor is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.08. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 13.87.

We can additionally observe that NUE currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.65. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Steel - Producers stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.48 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, placing it within the top 18% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.