Nucor (NUE) Sees Lower Q4 Earnings on Weaker Prices and Volumes

Nucor Corporation NUE has issued a downbeat guidance for the fourth quarter of 2022. The steel giant expects fourth-quarter earnings to be between $4.25 and $4.35 per share. This suggests a decline from $6.50 per share in third-quarter 2022 and $7.97 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company also noted that its full-year 2022 earnings remain on track to exceed the record earnings of $23.16 per share it set last year.



The company sees earnings to decline significantly in the steel mills segment on a sequential comparison basis in the fourth quarter. The expected decline is due to lower average selling prices, margin contraction and lower shipment volumes.

The biggest decline in profitability has been forecast at its sheet mills. The company expects shipments for its bar mills to be lower in the fourth quarter due to seasonal factors with customers lowering inventories as year-end approaches.



Nucor expects its steel products segment to deliver strong earnings in the fourth quarter. However, the segment’s earnings are projected to decline modestly on a sequential comparison basis on reduced selling prices and volumes. The company also noted that economic uncertainties and recession concerns could impact future demand.



Earnings for the raw materials unit are forecast to decline significantly in the fourth quarter compared with the third quarter due to lower profitability of the company’s DRI facilities and reduced selling prices for raw materials. Planned outages impacted the DRI facilities during the fourth quarter.



Nucor bought back roughly 3.1 million shares at an average price of $130.30 per share during the fourth quarter. It has repurchased 20.6 million shares year-to-date at an average price of $134.29 per share. It has returned around $3.3 billion to shareholders through share repurchases and dividend payments year to date.



Shares of Nucor are up 17.8% in the past year against a 0.7% decline of the industry.



Nucor’s third-quarter 2022 earnings were impacted by lower profitability in the steel mills unit. Total steel mills shipments fell 10% year over year in the third quarter. Earnings of the company’s steel mills unit declined on a sequential comparison basis in the quarter, hurt by metal margin contraction and lower shipping volumes, especially at its sheet and plate mills.



The U.S. steel industry has lost momentum since April this year as steel prices have witnessed a significant downward correction after a massive spike in March 2022 following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.



U.S. steel prices have tumbled after surging to roughly $1,500 per short ton in April 2022 due to supply concerns stemming from the Russia-Ukraine war. The benchmark hot-rolled coil ("HRC") prices cratered to near the $600 per short ton level in November 2022. The downward drift partly reflects weaker demand.

Demand in the automotive market weakened due to the semiconductor crunch, hurting automotive production. The Russia-Ukraine war and soaring energy costs have also dwindled demand in Europe. Fears of a recession have also impacted U.S. HRC prices.

