Nucor (NUE) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Nucor (NUE) reported $7.44 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 15.2%. EPS of $1.49 for the same period compares to $4.57 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.33% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.2 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.40, the EPS surprise was +6.43%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Nucor performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Sales Tons to outside customer (Steel) - Total Steel Mills : 4,607 KTon compared to the 4,543.37 KTon average estimate based on four analysts.

: 4,607 KTon compared to the 4,543.37 KTon average estimate based on four analysts. Sales in Tons Outside Customers - Total steel products : 1,011 KTon compared to the 996.48 KTon average estimate based on four analysts.

: 1,011 KTon compared to the 996.48 KTon average estimate based on four analysts. Average sales price per ton (Steel) - Total Steel Mills : 967 $/Ton versus the four-analyst average estimate of 951.42 $/Ton.

: 967 $/Ton versus the four-analyst average estimate of 951.42 $/Ton. Sales in Tons Outside Customers - Rebar fabrication products : 278 KTon compared to the 246.84 KTon average estimate based on three analysts.

: 278 KTon compared to the 246.84 KTon average estimate based on three analysts. Sales in Tons Outside Customers - Other steel products : 291 KTon versus 141.48 KTon estimated by three analysts on average.

: 291 KTon versus 141.48 KTon estimated by three analysts on average. Sales Tons to outside customer (Steel) - Sheet : 2,394 KTon versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2,321.85 KTon.

: 2,394 KTon versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2,321.85 KTon. Sales Tons to outside customer (Steel) - Bars : 1,402 KTon versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,399.71 KTon.

: 1,402 KTon versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,399.71 KTon. Sales Tons to outside customer (Steel) - Structural : 406 KTon compared to the 430 KTon average estimate based on three analysts.

: 406 KTon compared to the 430 KTon average estimate based on three analysts. Sales Tons to outside customer (Steel) - Plate : 405 KTon compared to the 415.6 KTon average estimate based on three analysts.

: 405 KTon compared to the 415.6 KTon average estimate based on three analysts. Average scrap cost per ton : 378 $/Ton versus 382.67 $/Ton estimated by three analysts on average.

: 378 $/Ton versus 382.67 $/Ton estimated by three analysts on average. Average sales price per ton (Steel) - Sheet : 913 $/Ton compared to the 909.65 $/Ton average estimate based on three analysts.

: 913 $/Ton compared to the 909.65 $/Ton average estimate based on three analysts. Average sales price per ton (Steel) - Bars: 902 $/Ton compared to the 908.1 $/Ton average estimate based on three analysts.

Shares of Nucor have returned +8.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Nucor Corporation (NUE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.