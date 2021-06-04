Nucor (NUE) Rallies 70% in 3 Months: What's Driving the Stock?

Nucor Corporation’s NUE shares have surged 70.2% over the past three months. The company has also outperformed its industry’s rise of 35.2% over the same time frame. Moreover, it has topped the S&P 500’s 10.2% rise over the same period.



Let’s take a look into the factors that are driving this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock.

What’s Aiding NUE?

Nucor delivered higher profits in the first quarter of 2021, thanks to strong demand and higher steel prices. Notably, first-quarter marked the most profitable quarter in the steel giant’s history.



The company is benefiting from strength in the non-residential construction market and a strong recovery in the automotive market. Strong customer demand has led to a rebound in the automotive market. The company is also seeing improved conditions in heavy equipment, agriculture and renewable energy markets. Higher demand is supporting its shipments.

Moreover, Nucor is benefiting from an upswing in steel prices. Higher average selling prices boosted its revenues and bottom line in the first quarter. Its average sales price climbed 25% year over year in the quarter.



Notably, U.S. steel prices have staged a strong recovery and hit record levels after plunging to pandemic-led multi-year lows in August 2020. The rebound has been driven by rising demand (especially in automotive and construction), tight supply conditions and higher raw material costs.



The benchmark hot-rolled coil (HRC) prices started to recover in September 2020 on U.S. steel mills’ back-to-back price hike actions, supply constraints and an uptick in end-market demand. Prices are shooting higher since then and surged to levels not seen in more than a decade. As such, higher domestic steel prices should act as a catalyst for Nucor’s steel mills unit.



Nucor, in its first-quarter call, said that it expects second-quarter earnings to be the highest quarterly earnings in its history, exceeding the record-level set in the first quarter. Earnings are expected to be mainly driven by higher pricing and margins in the steel mills segment.

The company also remains committed to boost production capacity, which should drive profitable growth and strengthen its position as a low-cost producer. It is making progress with its growth projects and has already commissioned some of its projects. Nucor should gain from considerable market opportunities from its strategic investments in its most significant growth projects including the Brandenburg plate mill and modernization and expansion of the Gallatin sheet mill.



Earnings estimates for Nucor have also been going up over the past two months. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 has increased around 43.6% while the same for second-quarter 2021 has gone up 86%. The favorable estimate revisions instill investor confidence in the stock.

