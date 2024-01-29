Nucor (NUE) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Nucor (NUE) reported $7.7 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 11.7%. EPS of $3.16 for the same period compares to $4.89 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.86% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.56 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.83, the EPS surprise was +11.66%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Nucor performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Sales Tons to outside customer (Steel) - Total Steel Mills : 4,396 KTon versus 4,398.31 KTon estimated by five analysts on average.

: 4,396 KTon versus 4,398.31 KTon estimated by five analysts on average. Average sales price per ton (Steel) - Total Steel Mills : 1,015 $/Ton versus 1,009.49 $/Ton estimated by five analysts on average.

: 1,015 $/Ton versus 1,009.49 $/Ton estimated by five analysts on average. Sales in Tons Outside Customers - Joist : 106 KTon compared to the 124.27 KTon average estimate based on four analysts.

: 106 KTon compared to the 124.27 KTon average estimate based on four analysts. Sales in Tons Outside Customers - Rebar fabrication products : 251 KTon versus 285.31 KTon estimated by four analysts on average.

: 251 KTon versus 285.31 KTon estimated by four analysts on average. Sales in Tons Outside Customers - Piling : 102 KTon versus 102.5 KTon estimated by four analysts on average.

: 102 KTon versus 102.5 KTon estimated by four analysts on average. Sales in Tons Outside Customers - Tubular products : 212 KTon versus the four-analyst average estimate of 221.65 KTon.

: 212 KTon versus the four-analyst average estimate of 221.65 KTon. Sales Tons to outside customer (Steel) - Sheet : 2,239 KTon versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2,218.38 KTon.

: 2,239 KTon versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2,218.38 KTon. Sales Tons to outside customer (Steel) - Bars : 1,402 KTon versus 1,370.64 KTon estimated by four analysts on average.

: 1,402 KTon versus 1,370.64 KTon estimated by four analysts on average. Sales in Tons Outside Customers - Cold Finished : 96 KTon versus 104.96 KTon estimated by four analysts on average.

: 96 KTon versus 104.96 KTon estimated by four analysts on average. Sales in Tons Outside Customers - Deck : 91 KTon compared to the 100.1 KTon average estimate based on four analysts.

: 91 KTon compared to the 100.1 KTon average estimate based on four analysts. Sales Tons to outside customer (Steel) - Structural : 414 KTon versus the four-analyst average estimate of 393.76 KTon.

: 414 KTon versus the four-analyst average estimate of 393.76 KTon. Sales in Tons Outside Customers - Total steel products: 1,011 KTon versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1,067.99 KTon.

Shares of Nucor have returned +0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Nucor Corporation (NUE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.