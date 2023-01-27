Nucor (NUE) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2022, Nucor (NUE) reported revenue of $8.72 billion, down 15.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.89, compared to $7.97 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +10.29% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.91 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.18, the EPS surprise was +16.99%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Nucor performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Sales Tons to outside customer (Steel)- Total Steel Mills : 4067 KTon versus 4255.7 KTon estimated by six analysts on average.

: 4067 KTon versus 4255.7 KTon estimated by six analysts on average. Sales Tons to outside customer (Steel)- Bars : 1365 KTon versus 1444.83 KTon estimated by three analysts on average.

: 1365 KTon versus 1444.83 KTon estimated by three analysts on average. Sales Tons to outside customer (Steel)- Structural : 373 KTon versus the three-analyst average estimate of 468.83 KTon.

: 373 KTon versus the three-analyst average estimate of 468.83 KTon. Sales Tons to outside customer (Steel)- Plate products : 355 KTon versus the three-analyst average estimate of 359.45 KTon.

: 355 KTon versus the three-analyst average estimate of 359.45 KTon. Sales in Tons Outside Customers-Joist : 174 KTon compared to the 150.12 KTon average estimate based on three analysts.

: 174 KTon compared to the 150.12 KTon average estimate based on three analysts. Sales in Tons Outside Customers-Deck : 127 KTon versus 121.39 KTon estimated by three analysts on average.

: 127 KTon versus 121.39 KTon estimated by three analysts on average. Sales in Tons Outside Customers-Cold Finished : 99 KTon compared to the 113.72 KTon average estimate based on three analysts.

: 99 KTon compared to the 113.72 KTon average estimate based on three analysts. Sales in Tons Outside Customers-Rebar fabrication products : 302 KTon versus 296.67 KTon estimated by three analysts on average.

: 302 KTon versus 296.67 KTon estimated by three analysts on average. Sales in Tons Outside Customers-Piling : 94 KTon versus the three-analyst average estimate of 100.36 KTon.

: 94 KTon versus the three-analyst average estimate of 100.36 KTon. Sales in Tons Outside Customers-Tubular products : 215 KTon versus 204.53 KTon estimated by three analysts on average.

: 215 KTon versus 204.53 KTon estimated by three analysts on average. Average Steel Product Price per ton : 3230 $/Ton versus 2756.31 $/Ton estimated by three analysts on average.

: 3230 $/Ton versus 2756.31 $/Ton estimated by three analysts on average. Average sales price per ton (Steel)- Sheet: 961 $/Ton versus 969.6 $/Ton estimated by three analysts on average.

View all Key Company Metrics for Nucor here>>>



Shares of Nucor have returned +16.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

