Nucor (NUE) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2025, Nucor (NUE) reported revenue of $8.52 billion, up 14.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.63, compared to $1.49 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.39% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.16 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.15, the EPS surprise was +22.33%.

Sales in Tons Outside Customers - Total steel products : 1,183.00 KTon compared to the 1,142.86 KTon average estimate based on four analysts.

: 1,183.00 KTon compared to the 1,142.86 KTon average estimate based on four analysts. Sales Tons to outside customer (Steel) - Total Steel Mills : 4,976.00 KTon versus 4,983.09 KTon estimated by four analysts on average.

: 4,976.00 KTon versus 4,983.09 KTon estimated by four analysts on average. Average Steel Product Price per ton : 2,358.00 $/Ton versus 2,310.98 $/Ton estimated by four analysts on average.

: 2,358.00 $/Ton versus 2,310.98 $/Ton estimated by four analysts on average. Average sales price per ton (Steel) - Total Steel Mills : 1,038.00 $/Ton compared to the 1,028.86 $/Ton average estimate based on four analysts.

: 1,038.00 $/Ton compared to the 1,028.86 $/Ton average estimate based on four analysts. Sales Tons to outside customer (Steel) - Sheet : 2,440.00 KTon compared to the 2,433.78 KTon average estimate based on three analysts.

: 2,440.00 KTon compared to the 2,433.78 KTon average estimate based on three analysts. Sales Tons to outside customer (Steel) - Bars : 1,515.00 KTon versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,563.97 KTon.

: 1,515.00 KTon versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,563.97 KTon. Sales Tons to outside customer (Steel) - Plate : 549.00 KTon versus 562.56 KTon estimated by three analysts on average.

: 549.00 KTon versus 562.56 KTon estimated by three analysts on average. Average sales price per ton (Steel) - Sheet : 982.00 $/Ton versus the three-analyst average estimate of 958.85 $/Ton.

: 982.00 $/Ton versus the three-analyst average estimate of 958.85 $/Ton. Average sales price per ton (Steel) - Bars : 961.00 $/Ton compared to the 933.96 $/Ton average estimate based on three analysts.

: 961.00 $/Ton compared to the 933.96 $/Ton average estimate based on three analysts. Average sales price per ton (Steel) - Plate : 1,182.00 $/Ton versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,101.85 $/Ton.

: 1,182.00 $/Ton versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,101.85 $/Ton. Sales tons to outside customers - Raw materials : 615.00 KTon versus 601.17 KTon estimated by three analysts on average.

: 615.00 KTon versus 601.17 KTon estimated by three analysts on average. Sales in Tons Outside Customers - Tubular products: 206.00 KTon compared to the 253.38 KTon average estimate based on three analysts.

Here is how Nucor performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Nucor have returned +0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

