Nucor (NUE) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Nucor (NUE) reported $8.08 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 15.2%. EPS of $2.68 for the same period compares to $5.81 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.61 billion, representing a surprise of +6.17%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +16.02%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.31.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Nucor performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Sales Tons to outside customer (Steel) - Total Steel Mills : 4,617 KTon versus 4,616.45 KTon estimated by four analysts on average.

: 4,617 KTon versus 4,616.45 KTon estimated by four analysts on average. Sales in Tons Outside Customers - Total steel products : 1,074 KTon versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1,031.21 KTon.

: 1,074 KTon versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1,031.21 KTon. Average sales price per ton (Steel) - Total Steel Mills : 1,051 $/Ton versus the four-analyst average estimate of 981.92 $/Ton.

: 1,051 $/Ton versus the four-analyst average estimate of 981.92 $/Ton. Sales in Tons Outside Customers - Rebar fabrication products : 265 KTon versus 249.81 KTon estimated by three analysts on average.

: 265 KTon versus 249.81 KTon estimated by three analysts on average. Sales in Tons Outside Customers - Piling : 158 KTon versus 106.48 KTon estimated by three analysts on average.

: 158 KTon versus 106.48 KTon estimated by three analysts on average. Sales in Tons Outside Customers - Tubular products : 214 KTon versus 217.89 KTon estimated by three analysts on average.

: 214 KTon versus 217.89 KTon estimated by three analysts on average. Sales Tons to outside customer (Steel) - Sheet : 2,869 KTon compared to the 2,482.57 KTon average estimate based on three analysts.

: 2,869 KTon compared to the 2,482.57 KTon average estimate based on three analysts. Sales Tons to outside customer (Steel) - Bars : 2,005 KTon compared to the 1,346.8 KTon average estimate based on three analysts.

: 2,005 KTon compared to the 1,346.8 KTon average estimate based on three analysts. Sales Tons to outside customer (Steel) - Structural : 512 KTon compared to the 405.63 KTon average estimate based on three analysts.

: 512 KTon compared to the 405.63 KTon average estimate based on three analysts. Sales Tons to outside customer (Steel) - Plate : 448 KTon compared to the 400.27 KTon average estimate based on three analysts.

: 448 KTon compared to the 400.27 KTon average estimate based on three analysts. Average sales price per ton (Steel) - Sheet : 1,015 $/Ton compared to the 982.62 $/Ton average estimate based on three analysts.

: 1,015 $/Ton compared to the 982.62 $/Ton average estimate based on three analysts. Average sales price per ton (Steel) - Bars: 942 $/Ton versus 933.22 $/Ton estimated by three analysts on average.

Shares of Nucor have returned +3.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Free Report – 3 Stocks Sneaking Into Hydrogen Energy

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. No guarantees, but three companies are quietly getting the jump on their competition.

Zacks Investment Research is temporarily offering an urgent Special Report naming and explaining these emerging powerhouses primed to boom. Click below for Hydrogen Energy: 3 Industrial Giants to Ride the Next Renewable Energy Wave.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Nucor Corporation (NUE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.