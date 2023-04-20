Nucor (NUE) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2023, Nucor (NUE) reported revenue of $8.71 billion, down 17% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.45, compared to $7.67 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.5 billion, representing a surprise of +2.45%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +16.80%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.81.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Nucor performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Sales Tons to outside customer (Steel) - Total Steel Mills : 4804 KTon versus the six-analyst average estimate of 4538.94 KTon.

: 4804 KTon versus the six-analyst average estimate of 4538.94 KTon. Average Steel Product Price per ton : 2872 $/Ton versus 2995.97 $/Ton estimated by three analysts on average.

: 2872 $/Ton versus 2995.97 $/Ton estimated by three analysts on average. Sales in Tons Outside Customers - Cold Finished : 117 KTon versus 102.11 KTon estimated by three analysts on average.

: 117 KTon versus 102.11 KTon estimated by three analysts on average. Sales in Tons Outside Customers - Joist : 135 KTon versus 161.28 KTon estimated by three analysts on average.

: 135 KTon versus 161.28 KTon estimated by three analysts on average. Sales in Tons Outside Customers - Rebar fabrication products : 279 KTon compared to the 278.23 KTon average estimate based on three analysts.

: 279 KTon compared to the 278.23 KTon average estimate based on three analysts. Sales in Tons Outside Customers - Piling : 101 KTon versus 100.32 KTon estimated by three analysts on average.

: 101 KTon versus 100.32 KTon estimated by three analysts on average. Sales in Tons Outside Customers - Tubular products : 275 KTon compared to the 213.35 KTon average estimate based on three analysts.

: 275 KTon compared to the 213.35 KTon average estimate based on three analysts. Sales Tons to outside customer (Steel) - Sheet : 2384 KTon versus 2255.3 KTon estimated by three analysts on average.

: 2384 KTon versus 2255.3 KTon estimated by three analysts on average. Sales Tons to outside customer (Steel) - Bars : 1550 KTon versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1438.32 KTon.

: 1550 KTon versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1438.32 KTon. Sales Tons to outside customer (Steel) - Structural : 440 KTon compared to the 441.62 KTon average estimate based on three analysts.

: 440 KTon compared to the 441.62 KTon average estimate based on three analysts. Sales Tons to outside customer (Steel) - Plate products : 430 KTon versus 403.69 KTon estimated by three analysts on average.

: 430 KTon versus 403.69 KTon estimated by three analysts on average. Average sales price per ton (Steel) - Sheet: 876 $/Ton versus 908.14 $/Ton estimated by three analysts on average.

Shares of Nucor have remained unchanged over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

