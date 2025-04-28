Nucor (NUE) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2025, Nucor (NUE) reported revenue of $7.83 billion, down 3.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.77, compared to $3.46 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +8.52% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.22 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.68, the EPS surprise was +13.24%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Nucor performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Sales in Tons Outside Customers - Total steel products : 1,048 KTon versus 972.77 KTon estimated by four analysts on average.

: 1,048 KTon versus 972.77 KTon estimated by four analysts on average. Average Steel Product Price per ton : 2,294 $/Ton versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2,338.66 $/Ton.

: 2,294 $/Ton versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2,338.66 $/Ton. Average sales price per ton (Steel) - Total Steel Mills : 938 $/Ton versus 924.59 $/Ton estimated by four analysts on average.

: 938 $/Ton versus 924.59 $/Ton estimated by four analysts on average. Sales Tons to outside customer (Steel) - Total Steel Mills : 5,226 KTon compared to the 4,751.93 KTon average estimate based on four analysts.

: 5,226 KTon compared to the 4,751.93 KTon average estimate based on four analysts. Sales Tons to outside customer (Steel) - Bars : 1,702 KTon compared to the 1,433.08 KTon average estimate based on three analysts.

: 1,702 KTon compared to the 1,433.08 KTon average estimate based on three analysts. Sales Tons to outside customer (Steel) - Structural : 495 KTon versus 436.78 KTon estimated by three analysts on average.

: 495 KTon versus 436.78 KTon estimated by three analysts on average. Sales Tons to outside customer (Steel) - Plate : 554 KTon compared to the 454.26 KTon average estimate based on three analysts.

: 554 KTon compared to the 454.26 KTon average estimate based on three analysts. Average sales price per ton (Steel) - Sheet : 888 $/Ton compared to the 886.47 $/Ton average estimate based on three analysts.

: 888 $/Ton compared to the 886.47 $/Ton average estimate based on three analysts. Average sales price per ton (Steel) - Bars : 877 $/Ton compared to the 900.1 $/Ton average estimate based on three analysts.

: 877 $/Ton compared to the 900.1 $/Ton average estimate based on three analysts. Average sales price per ton (Steel) - Structural : 1,300 $/Ton compared to the 1,337.8 $/Ton average estimate based on three analysts.

: 1,300 $/Ton compared to the 1,337.8 $/Ton average estimate based on three analysts. Average sales price per ton (Steel) - Plate : 1,014 $/Ton versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,037.14 $/Ton.

: 1,014 $/Ton versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,037.14 $/Ton. Sales tons to outside customers - Raw materials: 556 KTon versus the three-analyst average estimate of 578.86 KTon.

Shares of Nucor have returned -5.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

