Nucor (NUE) Price Target Increased by 6.32% to 173.71

The average one-year price target for Nucor (NYSE:NUE) has been revised to 173.71 / share. This is an increase of 6.32% from the prior estimate of 163.39 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 141.40 to a high of 200.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.94% from the latest reported closing price of 172.09 / share.

Nucor Declares $0.51 Dividend

On June 8, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.51 per share ($2.04 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 will receive the payment on August 11, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.51 per share.

At the current share price of $172.09 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.19%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.39%, the lowest has been 1.16%, and the highest has been 5.67%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.91 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.31 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.09. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.27%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2009 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nucor. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 1.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NUE is 0.30%, an increase of 2.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.22% to 220,317K shares. The put/call ratio of NUE is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 27,143K shares representing 10.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,241K shares, representing a decrease of 0.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NUE by 15.64% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,943K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,798K shares, representing an increase of 1.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NUE by 10.22% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,992K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,971K shares, representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NUE by 13.84% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,904K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,930K shares, representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NUE by 8.19% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,438K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,415K shares, representing an increase of 0.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NUE by 9.05% over the last quarter.

Nucor Background Information

Nucor and its affiliates are manufacturers of steel and steel products, with operating facilities in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Products produced include: carbon and alloy steel -- in bars, beams, sheet and plate; hollow structural section tubing; electrical conduit; steel piling; steel joists and joist girders; steel deck; fabricated concrete reinforcing steel; cold finished steel; precision castings; steel fasteners; metal building systems; steel grating; and wire and wire mesh. Nucor, through The David J. Joseph Company, also brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron and hot briquetted iron / direct reduced iron; supplies ferro-alloys; and processes ferrous and nonferrous scrap. Nucor is North America's largest recycler.

