Nucor (NUE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Nucor (NUE) closed the most recent trading day at $157.76, moving +1.32% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.59% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.35%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.83%.

Heading into today, shares of the steel company had lost 8.55% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 0.67% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.84% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Nucor as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 24, 2023. On that day, Nucor is projected to report earnings of $4.36 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 32.92%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.61 billion, down 17.99% from the year-ago period.

NUE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $18.12 per share and revenue of $34.49 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -37.06% and -16.92%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Nucor. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.4% lower. Nucor is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

In terms of valuation, Nucor is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.59. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.17, which means Nucor is trading at a premium to the group.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, putting it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Nucor Corporation (NUE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

