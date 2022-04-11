Nucor (NUE) Invests $15M to Support Nuclear SMR Development

Nucor Corporation NUE recently announced that it would invest $15 million in NuScale Power, LLC, a developer of small modular reactor (“SMR”) nuclear plants. Nucor inked a deal to fund NuScale through a private placement in the Special Purpose Acquisition Company, Spring Valley Acquisition Corp., which plans to merge with NuScale. These funds will facilitate commercialization of NuScale's proprietary and innovative SMR technology, the NuScale Power Module.

SMRs are nuclear reactors that can operate independently or with other modules to manufacture carbon-free electric power on a smaller scale and lower cost than traditional nuclear power.

Nucor entered into three power purchase agreements in the last two years and supported the development of solar and wind energy projects. The agreements will enable the construction of 600 megawatts of renewable power generation.

The company’s investment in NuScale complements these efforts to help the United States develop new clean power sources. An effective electric grid needs baseload and intermittent power sources, which is why both nuclear and renewable energy must be part of the solution to attain carbon reduction while retaining grid reliability.

Last month, the company announced the outlook for first-quarter 2022. It anticipates new record first-quarter earnings in the range of $7.20-$7.30 per share. Earnings in the fourth quarter were $7.97 and the same in the prior-year quarter amounted to $3.10.

First-quarter earnings in the steel mill segment are likely to decline mainly due to the lower profitability of the sheet mills. The average realized selling prices in sheet have weakened even though end-market demand remains strong. The downside reflects higher import volumes and modest destocking.

Nucor currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

