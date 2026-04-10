Nucor (NUE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Nucor (NUE) closed at $186.12, marking a +1.15% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.35%.

Heading into today, shares of the steel company had gained 11.06% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 0.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.51%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Nucor in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on April 27, 2026. In that report, analysts expect Nucor to post earnings of $2.77 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 259.74%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $8.66 billion, reflecting a 10.54% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.86 per share and a revenue of $35.18 billion, representing changes of +53.83% and +8.27%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Nucor. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.39% lower. Nucor currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Nucor is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.51. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.11, so one might conclude that Nucor is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, NUE's PEG ratio is currently 0.66. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Steel - Producers industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.52 as of yesterday's close.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 214, positioning it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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