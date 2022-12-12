Nucor (NUE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Nucor (NUE) closed the most recent trading day at $148.06, moving +0.67% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.43%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.58%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.01%.

Coming into today, shares of the steel company had gained 5.99% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 8.89%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.12%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Nucor as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Nucor is projected to report earnings of $4.23 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 46.93%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.88 billion, down 23.98% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $28.17 per share and revenue of $40.67 billion, which would represent changes of +21.63% and +11.47%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Nucor. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.23% lower. Nucor is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Nucor's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.22. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.88.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

