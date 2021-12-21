Nucor (NUE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Nucor (NUE) closed at $112.52, marking a +1.25% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.78% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.95%.

Heading into today, shares of the steel company had lost 7.14% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 2.07% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.63% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Nucor as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Nucor to post earnings of $8.08 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 502.99%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $10.6 billion, up 101.49% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $23.22 per share and revenue of $36.89 billion, which would represent changes of +595.21% and +83.16%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Nucor. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.71% higher. Nucor is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Nucor currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.79. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 3.66, so we one might conclude that Nucor is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 37, which puts it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

