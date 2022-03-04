Nucor (NUE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Nucor (NUE) closed at $138.72, marking a +0.87% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.79%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.53%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.48%.

Coming into today, shares of the steel company had gained 22.52% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 10.43%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.43%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Nucor as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Nucor to post earnings of $6.84 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 120.65%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $10 billion, up 42.49% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $16.71 per share and revenue of $35.55 billion, which would represent changes of -27.85% and -2.56%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Nucor. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.64% higher. Nucor is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Nucor is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.23. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 4.87, so we one might conclude that Nucor is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 37, putting it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.