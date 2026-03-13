Nucor (NUE) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Nucor (NUE) ended the recent trading session at $163.48, demonstrating a -1.32% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.26%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.93%.

Shares of the steel company have depreciated by 12.26% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Basic Materials sector's loss of 3.27%, and the S&P 500's loss of 2.25%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Nucor in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.84, showcasing a 268.83% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $8.71 billion, reflecting a 11.2% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $11.83 per share and a revenue of $35.16 billion, demonstrating changes of +53.44% and +8.2%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Nucor. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.78% upward. Right now, Nucor possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Nucor is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.01. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 12.68 for its industry.

We can additionally observe that NUE currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.59. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. NUE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.46 as of yesterday's close.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, placing it within the bottom 20% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.