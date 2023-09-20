Nucor (NUE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Nucor (NUE) closed at $155.39 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.77% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.94%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.53%.

Coming into today, shares of the steel company had lost 6.07% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 3.57%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.85%.

Nucor will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 24, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.46, down 31.38% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.66 billion, down 17.51% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $18.35 per share and revenue of $34.73 billion. These totals would mark changes of -36.26% and -16.34%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Nucor. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.19% lower within the past month. Nucor is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Nucor currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.62. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.27.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, which puts it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

