Nucor (NUE) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Nucor (NUE) ended the recent trading session at $189.80, demonstrating a +0.7% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.63%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.82%.

The the stock of steel company has risen by 1.56% in the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 5.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.76%.

The upcoming earnings release of Nucor will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $3.83, marking a 13.93% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $8.11 billion, showing a 6.93% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $13.52 per share and a revenue of $32.12 billion, demonstrating changes of -24.89% and -7.47%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Nucor. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.95% higher within the past month. Right now, Nucor possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Nucor is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.94. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.27.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, positioning it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Nucor Corporation (NUE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.