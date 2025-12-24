Nucor (NUE) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Nucor (NUE) ended the recent trading session at $165.49, demonstrating a +1.1% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.32%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.6%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.22%.

The steel company's stock has climbed by 4.76% in the past month, falling short of the Basic Materials sector's gain of 12.69% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 4.7%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Nucor in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on January 26, 2026. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.91, indicating a 56.56% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $7.77 billion, indicating a 9.78% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $7.99 per share and revenue of $32.58 billion, indicating changes of -10.22% and +5.99%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Nucor. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.37% upward. Nucor is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Nucor is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.49. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 13.66 of its industry.

Also, we should mention that NUE has a PEG ratio of 1.28. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Steel - Producers industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.8 as of yesterday's close.

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, positioning it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

