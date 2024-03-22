Nucor (NUE) and Mercedes-Benz Partner for Eco-Friendly Steel

Nucor Corporation NUE recently signed an agreement with Mercedes-Benz, for the supply of Econiq-RE for the Mercedes-Benz models manufactured at its Tuscaloosa, AL plant.

Since its establishment in 2022, Econiq has been at the forefront of the global steel industry, particularly in certifying low-embodied carbon materials. The introduction of Econiq-RE marks a significant evolution within Econiq, certifying Nucor steel or steel products manufactured using 100% renewable energy. This innovation promises to substantially reduce greenhouse gas emissions, cutting them to less than half of what is produced through conventional extractive blast furnace-based steel production (covering Scopes 1, 2 & 3 emissions).

Nucor expressed gratitude for the opportunity to collaborate with Mercedes-Benz as a strategic supplier of lower-embodied carbon steel. This partnership holds the promise of significantly reducing carbon emissions across the entire supply chain. The Econiq brand is instrumental in helping steel end-users achieve their growth and sustainability objectives. Nucor takes pride in contributing to Mercedes-Benz's journey towards establishing a net carbon-neutral new car fleet, thereby aligning with its sustainability objectives.

In 2023, Nucor announced ambitious Net-Zero science-based greenhouse gas (GHG) targets for 2050. The company has been consistently using nearly 80% recycled scrap through its circular production process, making it the largest recycler in the Western Hemisphere. Nucor's commitment to investing in breakthrough technologies aimed at lowering emissions throughout the supply chain underscores its dedication to reshaping the industry. By focusing on making steel production more sustainable, Nucor is empowering partners to achieve their carbon reduction targets.

Shares of Nucor have moved up 33.1% in a year compared with the industry’s 19% rise.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In the fourth quarter of 2023, Nucor announced earnings of $3.16 per share, down from $4.89 in the year-ago quarter but surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.83. Despite a decline in net sales by approximately 11.7% year over year to nearly $7.7 billion, the company saw an increase in total sales tons to outside customers for steel mills, rising 8% year over year to 5,513,000 tons. This indicates resilience amid challenging market conditions.

Nucor Corporation Price and Consensus

Nucor Corporation price-consensus-chart | Nucor Corporation Quote

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Nucor currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Ecolab Inc. ECL and Hawkins, Inc. HWKN, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The consensus estimate for CRS’ current fiscal year earnings is pegged at $4 per share, indicating a year-over-year surge of 250.9%. CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 12.2%. The company’s shares have increased 71.2% in the past year.

Ecolab has a projected earnings growth rate of 22.65% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ECL’s current-year earnings has been revised upward by 5.4% in the past 60 days. ECL topped the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 1.7%. The company’s shares have rallied 47% in the past year.

The consensus estimate for HWKN’s current fiscal year earnings is pegged at $3.61 per share, indicating a 26% year-over-year rise. HWKN beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 30.6%. The company’s shares have surged 86.9% in the past year.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ecolab Inc. (ECL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nucor Corporation (NUE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hawkins, Inc. (HWKN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.