Markets
NUE

Nucor Launches Econiq, Lowest Greenhouse Gas Emissions Steel Product Available

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Nucor Corporation (NUE) announced the launch of Econiq, the company's net-zero carbon steel products. The Econiq brand will be available across the complete line of Nucor steelmaking products and initial quantities will be limited.

General Motors will receive Econiq beginning in the first quarter 2022. It is anticipated that all steel purchased by GM from Nucor will be net carbon neutral by the end of 2022.

Nucor expects immediate interest from automotive and construction customers, and from across the renewable energy and infrastructure sectors.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NUE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular