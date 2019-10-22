Nucor Issues Q4 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Nucor Corp. (NUE) said the company's earnings in the fourth quarter of 2019 are expected to decrease as compared to the third quarter of 2019. The company expects earnings in the steel mills segment to further decrease in the fourth quarter of 2019 from the third quarter, while the profitability of the steel products segment is expected to decrease slightly. The performance of the raw materials segment is projected to decline compared to the third quarter of 2019.

For the third-quarter, net earnings per share was $0.90 compared to $2.13, a year ago. On average, 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.80, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Third-quarter consolidated net sales were $5.46 billion, down 19 percent compared with $6.74 billion in the third quarter of 2018. Analysts expected revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter.

A total of 6,555,000 tons were shipped to outside customers in the third quarter of 2019, a 7 percent decrease from the third quarter of 2018. Total steel mill shipments decreased 8 percent from the third quarter of 2018.

