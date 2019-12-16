Nucor Issues Q4 Guidance, Steel Mills to be Hurt by Low Prices

Nucor Corporation NUE has recently issued guidance for fourth-quarter 2019.



The steel giant expects earnings per share (EPS) in the range of 25-30 cents for the fourth quarter of 2019. This reflects a sequential decline from EPS of 90 cents in the third quarter and a fall from $2.07 recorded in the year-ago quarter.



The company expects performance of the steel mills unit to sequentially decline in the fourth quarter of 2019 due to lower steel prices. Nucor stated that the domestic scrap metal prices have increased considerably during the fourth quarter and its plate, sheet, bar and structural mills have implemented price hikes. The company believes that this reflects healthy underlying demand for steel mill products. Heading into 2020, Nucor expects steel mills performance to improve. This is likely to be reflected by the effect of price hikes and normal seasonality.



The steel products unit’s profitability is expected to decline sequentially in the fourth quarter due to normal seasonality. However, the company expects profitability of the steel products unit to be significantly higher on a year-over-year basis.



The company sees raw materials unit’s losses to sequentially widen in the fourth quarter, stemming from the planned outage at its Louisiana DRI facility and further margin compression throughout the raw materials business.



Nucor’s shares have gained 3% in the past year against the industry’s 4.9% decline.





