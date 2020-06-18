Nucor Issues Q2 Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Nucor Corp. (NUE) said it expects second quarter earnings to be in the range of $0.10 to $0.15 per share. The company noted that the results included losses on assets of $287.8 million, or $0.92 per share, related to its equity method investment in Italy.

The company said its second quarter operating performance has been better than expected. Though overall market conditions are still challenged by the pandemic, demand in nonresidential construction has been resilient during this time, the company stated.

Shares of Nucor Corp. were up 2% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

