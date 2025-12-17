Nucor Forecasts Sequential Decline In Q4 Earnings

Markets
(RTTNews) - Nucor Corporation (NUE) on Wednesday issued earnings guidance for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2025.

The steelmaker expects fourth-quarter earnings in the range of $1.65 to $1.75 per share, down from $2.63 per share reported in the third quarter, but higher than $1.22 per share recorded in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Nucor said earnings are expected to decline sequentially across all three operating segments, citing seasonal factors and fewer shipping days during the quarter.

Looking ahead to 2026, the company said it is encouraged by materially higher order backlogs compared with a year earlier.

Nucor plans to release its fourth-quarter earnings results on January 26, 2026.

Nucor shares were down more than 2% in pre-market, after closing at $162.26, up 0.15% on Tuesday.

