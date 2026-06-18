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Nucor Forecasts Q2 Profit Growth Particularly In Steel Mills

June 18, 2026 — 02:07 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - U.S. steelmaker Nucor Corp (NUE) forecasts second-quarter earnings better than the first quarter and a year earlier, helped by higher average selling prices and cost refunds in its steel mills segment.

The company said in a statement that it expects diluted earnings of $4.70 to $4.80 per share for the quarter ending July 4, including a $0.20 per share non-cash benefit from an increase in the value of its investment in fusion energy company Helion. That compares with $3.23 per share in the first quarter of 2026 and $2.60 per share in the second quarter of 2025.

Excluding the benefit, Nucor forecasts adjusted earnings of $4.50 to $4.60 per share.

Nucor said earnings in the second quarter are expected to increase across all three operating segments compared with the first quarter, with the largest rise in the steel mills segment.

The steel mills business will benefit from higher average selling prices, stable volumes and about $130 million in cash refunds tied to prior raw materials costs.

Nucor plans to release second-quarter results after markets close on July 27.

On NYSE, Nucor shares rose 0.95 percent to $255.00 after hours, after closing down 2.50 percent at $252.60 on Wednesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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