News & Insights

Markets
NUE

Nucor Expects Q4 Earnings To Be Sequentially Down

December 14, 2023 — 08:10 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Nucor Corp (NUE), a steel company, Thursday issued its earnings guidance for the fourth quarter.

The company expects earnings to be in the range of $2.75 to $2.85 per share.

Sequentially, the steel firm expects earnings to decrease from the third quarter due to lower pricing and volumes across all operating segments of steel mills, steel products, and raw materials.

Nucor plans to release its fourth-quarter earnings on January 29, 2024.

In pre-market activity, Nucor shares are trading at $162.71, down 2.41% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NUE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.