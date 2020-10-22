Nucor Expects Higher Earnings In Q4 Sequentially - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, steel and steel products maker Nucor Corp. (NUE) said it expects higher earnings in the fourth quarter as compared to the third quarter of 2020, due primarily to positive pricing momentum in sheet and plate markets.

Nucor also expects the raw materials segment's earnings to increase in the fourth quarter as compared to the third quarter of 2020, due to the improved margins at the Company's direct reduced iron facilities.

This is despite many of the markets Nucor serves having typically experienced a seasonal slowdown in the fourth quarter.

The company added that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause uncertainty, making it difficult to accurately forecast future market conditions and demand trends.

